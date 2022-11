1928

Felix can't afford to get in to the theatre so he makes a hole in the wall to peep through. There are two wrestlers. A small Japanese mans overthrows an enormous opponent. Inspired, Felix ties a know in a lampost and is chased by a policeman. He tries to karate a goat who head butts him. He lands in a Japanese garden where two Geishas are kneeling. Inside a hut another Geisha kneels.