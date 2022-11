Not Available

Japanil Kalyanaraman (1985) is a Tamil language film starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role of the protagonist. This was the first Tamil movie sequel (of Kalyanaraman). Raman (Kamal Haasan) is a journalist, who exposes a smuggling and black money racket, which involves the high-profile (Major Sunderarajan) and his son Narendran (Sathyaraj), and is about to go public. The magazine is bought by Narendran overnight.