The producers of this short mockumentary spoof the sometimes-scandalous show "E! Channel's True Hollywood Story" by dishing out a "force-ful" episode centering on the controversial figure known as Jar Jar Binks. Filmmakers feature the Star Wars character as a once successful celeb, revered by all, who's toppled from the apex of his Hollywood career by his own demons. Will he ever regain the shiny veneer of his once-untarnished fame?