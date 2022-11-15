Jarabe de Palo: Tour Americano 14/15

Not Available

A band's quality is measured by their live performance. But what happens when a band meets an audience in a venue where the only thing between them is the stage. With the edition of SOMOS (February 2014) we wanted to pay homage to the audience that has been following us for so many years in America, because this continent was basically what inspired us for this album. We started touring in 2014 and played 70 concerts. For 2015, we would like to present the AMERICAN TOUR, with another 70 concerts (of which we have already performed 37). In case anyone hasn't been able to attend any of our shows, here is a taster of what happened exactly one year ago in Mexico City's Metropolitan Theater, which will continue to happen in 2015, every time Jarabe meets its audience.