4 hectares of ground are the gardens that surround the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon. Throughout one year João Vladimiro’s camera follows the work of landscape architect Gonçalo Ribeiro Telles, commissioned by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. “I know that the trees don’t have eyes, that the water doesn’t have a mouth, and that stones don’t have ears. Still, we communicate. In this particular garden, long mute talks take place, like the two elders that, through their sheer presence, talk to each other about calmness, comfort and sadness.”, says director Vladimiro, whose patient camera eye pays attention to the smallest events.