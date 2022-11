Not Available

In this portrait film, we meet Jared Dawson, an Atlanta-based drag queen and spiritual leader. The film centers around Jared’s drag queen persona, Lavonia Elberton, and Lavonia’s crucifixion performance for Atlanta’s Curious Queer Encounters. Jared discusses how his family’s conservative values forced him out of his own childhood home, and how he now navigates a new sense of belonging and family within the LGBTQ community of Atlanta.