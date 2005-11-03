2005

Jarhead

  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

November 3rd, 2005

Studio

Universal Pictures

Jarhead is a film about a US Marine Anthony Swofford’s experience in the Gulf War. After putting up with an arduous boot camp, Swafford and his unit are sent to the Persian Gulf where they are earger to fight but are forced to stay back from the action. Meanwhile Swofford gets news of his girlfriend is cheating on him. Desperately he wants to kill someone and finally put his training to use.

Cast

Jamie FoxxStaff Sgt. Sykes
Jake GyllenhaalAnthony Swofford
Scott MacDonaldD.I. Fitch
Lucas BlackKruger
Peter SarsgaardAlan Troy
Laz AlonsoRamon Escobar

