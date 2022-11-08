Not Available

Jarrapellejos

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Producciones Cinematográficas Penélope

Pedro Jarrapellejos (Antonio Ferrandis) is a ladies man who cannot turn the heads of Isabel (Aitana Sanchez-Gijon) or her beautiful daughter. When both peasant women are found raped and murdered in a brutal scene, a schoolteacher is falsely accused. Pedro knows his own nephew and his friend participated in the killings, but he uses his considerable influence over the police and courts to intimidate the witnesses into silence.

Cast

Antonio Ferrandis
Juan Diego
Lydia Bosch
Amparo Larrañaga
José Coronado
Joaquín HinojosaJuan Cidoncha

Images