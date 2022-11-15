Jart Skateboards: The Am Project

Not Available

After more than 10 years in active and with a global presence in more than 40 countries, Jart Skateboards has become one of the biggest and most representative European skate brands across the Globe. Jart Skateboards is the flagship of HLC Sb Dist, the most important manufacturer and skate distributor in Europe, owner of not just a high tech factory, but also of other 5 skate brands. After a couple of years, the brand is proud to present its 4th video, called "The AM Project". As all the biggest action sport brands, Jart Skateboards has developed its own professional team, formed by some of the best international skaters coming from all around the world, including France, USA, Mexico, Spain...and many more. This international team has also the Amateur (AM) category, formed by some of the most talented riders, who will become the next Pros. The AM project is focused on them, representing an overdose of fresh energy and the best skate.