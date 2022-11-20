Not Available

France, end of the 70s: Alain is the author of several cartoon films. His romantic meeting with a young Iranian student, Jasmine, changes the course of his life. Teheran, 1978: The revolution sweeps away the despised regime of the Shah. Alain has joined Jasmine, their love grows in secret, with the hope that a new life is possible. The introduction of the Islamic Republic will destroy their illusions, and separate the two lovers ... For how long? 30 years later, it is time for Alain to revisit the theatre of his memory. Several faded blue aerograms, Super-8 films ... Not much remains. With his fingertips, from the bottom of the heart, he resurrects the past, image by image. In the restitution of a mysterious and oppressive Teheran, in the helter-skelter of history, beings of paste and blood fight, like many others, for love and freedom.