For the first time ever on DVD Jason Byrne, one of the hottest comics around, brings his Out of the Box Tour 2006 live into your living room. Filmed at Dublin's world famous Vicar Street during his sell out European tour, Jason's inspired, original brand of high energy lunacy takes his audience on the ride of their lives. His fast and unpredictable style, fused with an array of offbeat props makes this a helter-skelter show.