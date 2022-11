Not Available

Eleven years after his debut, Jason Chan held his first Hong Kong Coliseum concert Speechless on December 2 and 3, 2017. The show started with "A Powerful Love Song" followed by I Miss You, "You Hide I Hide," "Stubborn," "Car Key," "Maintain Forever," "Without You, I'm Nothing," "Ending Relations" and "Brick." The singer also surprised fans with his dance performance and childhood videos.