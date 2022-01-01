1993

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

  • Fantasy
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1993

Studio

New Line Cinema

Jason Voorhees, the living, breathing essence of evil, is back for one fierce, final fling! Tracked down and blown to bits by a special FBI task force, everyone now assumes that he's finally dead. But everybody assumes wrong. Jason has been reborn with the bone-chilling ability to assume the identity of anyone he touches. The terrifying truth is that he could be anywhere, or anybody. In this shocking, blood-soaked finale to Jason's carnage-ridden reign of terror, the horrible secret of his unstoppable killing instinct is finally revealed.

Cast

Kane HodderJason Voorhees / Security Guard #2 / Freddy Krueger\'s arm
John D. LeMaySteven Freeman
Kari KeeganJessica Kimble
Steven WilliamsCreighton Duke
Steven CulpRobert Campbell
Erin GrayDiana Kimble

