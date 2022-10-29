Jason Manford Live

Not Available

From his smash-hit new show ‘Off On Tour We Go’, Jason’s new DVD is guaranteed to get you laughing, with hilarious tales ranging from shower mishaps and embarrassing stories to the phrases that people get wrong and dealing with nappies. Renowned for his hilarious observations and loveable, friendly delivery, Jason has been a firm favourite with comedy fans of all ages since his first solo stand-up show earned him huge critical acclaim. Jason Manford is now selling out huge arenas, including the Manchester MEN, where this show was filmed, and the London O2. Jason is making his mark as the master of observational comedy.