In one of the most anticipated fights in Icon Sport history, Jason "Mayhem" Miller goes up against Falaniko Vitale in the main event. The two middleweight fighters battle at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu for the chance to take on champion Robbie Lawler for the belt. Other matchups on the fight card are Brian Weihle vs. Jose Fernandez; Nick Ring vs. Mike Malone; Harvey Nakamura vs. Ryan Lee; plus six other bouts.