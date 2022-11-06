Not Available

Jassy

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gainsborough Pictures

In 19th century England, Jassy is a young Gypsy girl blessed with the gift of second sight. Pursued by superstitious villagers, she is rescued by the son of the owner of Mordelaine, a vast stately home. Unfortunately, his father's drinking and gambling threaten the very ownership of the house. Despite her humble origins as a servant girl, Jassy must try to use her talents to climb the social ladder and save Mordelaine for the man whom she loves.

Cast

Margaret LockwoodJassy Woodroofe
Dennis PriceChristopher Hatton
Basil SydneyNick Helmar
Dermot WalshBarney Hatton
Esma CannonLindy Wicks
Cathleen NesbittElizabeth Twisdale

