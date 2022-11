Not Available

Discover the wisdom of the Buddha in this charming series of animated tales drawn from the Jataka, the wellspring of Indian folklore. Each imparts traditional culture and values while delighting children with its cast of elephants. Among the stories: a royal pachyderm outwits a vengeful doctor, a trained animal teaches his callous owner a valuable lesson in compassion, and a flock of quails gets a lesson in avoiding a devious hunter.