Jatt is a mischievous lovable sort of a guy whilst Juliet is the typical Punjabi modern day girl. Sparks fly when their paths cross on their way to Canada due to their different outlook on life. But as faith brings them together time and time again their hatred for each slowly turns into friendship only to realize its true meaning when they get separated. Will life give them one more chance to prove their love for each other or will they continue to be at loggerheads?