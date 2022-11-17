Not Available

Java Advanced Training shows developers how to expand their programming skills and get more out of Java. This course offers platform- and framework-neutral tutorials that can be used to build web, mobile, and desktop applications. Starting with advanced methods of defining Java classes and programmatic flow, author David Gassner goes on to describe the Java Reflection API and the Collections Framework; management of files and directories; test-driven development with advanced exception handling and reporting; and how to work with multiple threads.