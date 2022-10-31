Not Available

Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Mann Kapoor lives a middle-class lifestyle in India. He wants to be a singer but is unable to secure any firm to back him up. He would like to be represented by Umesh Jumani, the Managing Director of a recording company, and in order to do this he successfully woos his attractive daughter, Radha, gets her to fall in love with him, and in this way secures a contract to make an album with her dad's company.

Cast

Hrishitaa BhattRadha U. Jumani
Mahesh ManjrekarChappu Bhai
Celina JaitlyRoma Fernandes
Emraan HashmiMann Kapoor

