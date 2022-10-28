Not Available

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani

  • Romance
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Six Sigma Entertainment

The movie revolves around three childhood friends, Saif (Hamza Ali Abbasi), Sheikh (Vasay Chaudhry) and Pervez (Ahmed Ali Butt), who are married and settled in their lives but are afraid of their wives. Their friend Sherry (Humayun Saeed), a divorce lawyer, returns to Pakistan from US to meet them, only to discover that their lives are literally miserable because of their wives. Hence, he decides to take his friends to a boys trip to Bangkok to add some spice and excitement to their lives

Cast

Humayun SaeedSherry
Ahmad Ali ButtParvez
Mehwish HayatMarina
Sohai Ali AbroZoya
Bushra AnsariJabbo
Hamza Ali AbbasiSaif

