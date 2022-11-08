Jawani Zindabad

Not Available

Shashi, Akbar and a group of young people pledge never to give nor receive dowry. Acting against his mother's wishes, Shashi marries Sugandha Srivastav, and does not accept any dowry. He arranges his sister's, Rama's marriage with Ravi Verma, the son of Goverdhan and Shakuntala. Goverdhan and Shakuntala did not get any dowry, and are quite upset, though Ravi is happy. Both want Ravi to re-marry, so that they can get dowry. They send Ravi away, and Goverdhan plans to accidentally kill Rama, but things go wrong, and instead Shakuntala gets badly burned, and has to be hospitalized. Taking this opportunity, Goverdhan blames Rama for attemtping to kill Shakuntala, and has her arrested. Now Shashi will have to put all his resources together to free his sister, as the evidence and motive are not in her favor.