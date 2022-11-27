Jay and JenaVee Smith: Provo Temple President

Not Available

Dr. Jay M. Smith Jr., a professor of accounting at Brigham Young University since 1971, was named outstanding educator for his "active involvement in the accounting profession and superior performance and demonstrated high ideals." Smith has been a visiting professor at the University of Hawaii, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota and chairman of the Accounting Department and a visiting assistant professor of economics at Stanford University. He served as Provo Temple President from 2001-2004.