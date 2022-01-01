Jay Chou 2007 World Tour Concert Live

Not Available

2007 the World Tours is Taiwanese Mandopop artist Jay Chou's second live album and Concert DVD. The world tour was kicked off in Taipei on 10 November 2007, and continued to Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur [5] and Los Angeles. This is his third live tour since, The One Concert Live in 2002 and Incomparable Jay Concert Live, in 2004. The album debuted at number one on Taiwan's G-Music Weekly Top 20 Audio/Video Chart (影音榜) at week four (25 to 31 January 2008) with a percentage sales of 9.96%. It peaked at number one for eight weeks and charted in the Top 20 for 33 weeks.[6]