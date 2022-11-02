Jay Cutler: From Jay To Z

Not Available

In this 2-DVD set (more than 7 hours of footage), you will witness nearly every facet of 2-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler's incredibly busy and exciting life during the first year of his reign as Mr Olympia. See Jay in the off season, still huge and ripped at nearly 300 lbs, training with hardcore intensity at the Mecca of Bodybuilding (Gold's Gym, Venice) as well as the world famous "Weight Pit" at Muscle Beach. Jay travels in first class style from his home in Las Vegas to the Arnold Classic (including limo ride). Jay is mobbed by fans and embraced by the bodybuilding superstars at the IFBB Arnold Classic Expo and at the IFBB Ironman Pro Expo. See Jay's natural ability to be an ambassador for the sport of bodybuilding.