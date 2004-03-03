Jay Cutler: New, Improved and Beyond

2004

Filmed April and May 2003 after Jay won hissecond consective IFBB Arnold Classic title. Includes Jay's high intensity and high volume semi-off-season workouts. Exclusive interviews show you Jay's personality and his serious approach to bodybuilding. (Topics: Current Routine & Diet, Supplementation, Gain Mass Theory, Charity Activities, Memorable Places and more.) Guest appearance at San Diego Classic, Jay on & off stage, Educational business seminar at El Toro High school. Jay speaks to the class about : First Contest, To be a Pro, JKC Enterprises, Up Set, Eat Sleep Train, Jay's Day, Peak, Squats, $1,000/Week in food, Consistency...and more. and CRIBS @ his brand new Las Vegas home. Lots of information, not just training but the lifestyle of top professional bodybuilder's.