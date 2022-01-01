Jay Cutler: One Step Closer

Filmed September 19th through December 17th, 2005. Exclusive inside access, Prior to and Following The Mr. Olympia. (Contest footage is not included.) His body weight starting at 283 LBS 4 weeks out, then dropped to 265 LBS at the morning of Olympia. Includes all of his workouts, radio station, taking carb-up meals at home, real disappointment moment at backstage, after-party with family and much more.... Mitsuru Okabe / Producer says: "Even though this is Jay's 4th video, this DVD looks amazing!! After shooting the top pros for the last decade, this is the one of the best, I should say."
