Jagan (Madhavan) and Jamuna (Amoga) meet in a shopping mall in Chennai. They like each other and spend a day chatting in the coffee shop. Jamuna, a believer in destiny, writes down her address and telephone number on a Rs.100 note and makes the payment at the cafe declaring that if the note came back to Jagan then it means that he was destined to meet her. She leaves town and they both trying locating each other by finding the bill.