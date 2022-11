Not Available

Award-winning Tejano artist Jay Perez performs hits from "The Voice," "De Mi Cora-Soul," "No Limits" and other albums in this 11-song collection. Born in San Antonio, Perez rose to the top of Tejano charts, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide with his fresh approach to Latin music. Songs include "Dame Tu Corazon," "Hombre en la Luna," "Me and Mrs. Jones," "Eres Tu," "Sabes" and "Easy."