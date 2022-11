Not Available

Follow the life of rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, from his early years as a fatherless kid growing up on the streets of New York and dealing drugs through his rise to superstardom in the late 1990s. It's been a rocky road to success, filled with controversy, criminal entanglements, romance in the public eye and keen business ambition. This unauthorized documentary shows how the multitalented artist has landed on top every step of the way.