Jay-Z Live at Hackney

Discover the UK's biggest free ticketed music event – this year on a massive scale to celebrate 2012. ﻿ Starring: Jay-Z, Rihanna, M.I.A, H.O.V.A., Kanye West Set List: 1. Run This Town ft. Rihanna 2. Dirt Off Your Shoulder 3. I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me) 4. PSA 5. Where I'm From 6. Jigga What, Jigga Who 7. U Don't Know 8. 99 Problems 9. '03 Bonnie & Clyde 10. Girls, Girls, Girls 11. On To The Next One 12. Dead Presidents 13. Swagga Like Us 14. Paper Planes (with M.I.A) 15. Bad Girls - M.I.A 16. Izzo (H.O.V.A) 17. Empire State Of Mind 18. Otis (with Kanye West) 19. Gotta Have It (with Kanye West) 20. Who Gon Stop Me? (with Kanye West) 21. No Church In The Wild (with Kanye West) 22. Lift Off ft. Beyonce (with Kanye West) 23. Paris (with Kanye West)