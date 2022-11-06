Not Available

Jayam Manade Raa (Telugu: జయం మనదేరా) is a 2000 Tollywood film which was written and directed by N. Shankar. It starred Venkatesh and Soundarya in the lead roles. The film went on to be a big hit. Abhiram (Duggubati Venkatesh) is a fun loving guy staying with his parents in Jim Corbett. A bunch of 8 people won the contest of Thumps up, which gave them an opportunity to tour Jim Corbett National Park. Uma (Soundarya) is one of the contest winners. Abhiram likes Uma and acts as a tour companion for them during their stay in Jim Corbett National Park. A shy Uma could not express her love towards him so she leaves a message in Abhiram's answering machine. But Abhiram could not listen to the message at the right time.