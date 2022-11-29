Jayce and the Wheeled Warriors: The Bloodstone

Not Available

The Pride intercepts a message to Saw Boss declaring the Planet Kyros deadly to Monster Minds. A weapon there turns everything to crystal. Jayce leads everyone to the planet to find this weapon; but upon landing, he discovers it is a trap set by Saw Boss. The planet's bloodstone is being sucked dry of it's energy by a spider. Without the bloodstone's power the planet turns to crystal. Everyone is crystalized, except for Jayce who manages to stay one step ahead of the process. He destroys the spider and gives the bloodstone his strength to return the planet and people to normal.