Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper

Multi-award-winning comic Jayde Adams’ debut stand-up special Serious Black Jumper sees the Bristolian take a completely new direction. Having packed away the sequins and glamour (for now), Jayde has gotten rid of the show stopping musical numbers and glitzy costumes to reinvent herself as a ‘Successful Independent Woman Person’, exploring what it means to be a feminist this century. Working class woman of the people and “Britain’s Funniest Woman comic” (Daily Mail) invites you to discover what it takes to be a real role model, whilst wearing the feminist wardrobe staple attire; the Serious Black Jumper™.