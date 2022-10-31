Not Available

Jayeebhava is a 2009 Telugu film directed by Naren Kondapati. It stars Kalyan Ram, Hansika Motwani and Mukesh Rishi. Bhavani Shankar (Mukesh Rishi) and Narasimha (Jaya Prakash Reddy) are rivals and two warring leaders in the same town. Ram (Kalyan Ram) gets into a fight in a pub, and goes home where we find out he is Bhavani's son. Ram gets scolded at by his father as Narasimha had warned him over the phone and said not to beat his men again. In the dark he goes to Narasimha's house and hits him, this makes Narasimha paranoid and he tries to find out who did it. Ram decides to go back to London, and on the way to the airport he say's he's going to Hong Kong which frightens his dad's friend as a big don lives there yet he lets Ram go.