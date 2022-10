Not Available

Veteran trannsexual performer Jayne County (formerly Wayne County) captured on film performing a storming full show with her backing group The Electric Chairs at Blackpool's "Holidays In The Sun" festival in 1996. Setlist: I Hate Today, Night Time, Wonder Woman, Paranoia Paradise, Bad In Bed, Are you a Boy or are you a Girl?, Man enough to be a Woman, Rock & Roll Resurrection, (If You Don't Want To F*ck Me) F*ck Off, Brainwashed.