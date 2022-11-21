Jayne Middlemiss: Love Yoga

Not Available

Popular TV presenter Jayne Middlemiss fronts this yoga fitness guide, designed to sculpt, shape and tone your body as well as enhance overall well being. Two separate routines ease the viewer into the programme, before building on core skills. The toned TV presenter and participant of 'Celebrity Love Island' reveals the secrets to how she maintains her amazing body in this unique and inspirational fitness DVD. Love Yoga is a unique Ashtanga based free flowing routine devised by world renowed Yoga instructor Ryan Spielman, designed to sculpt, shape and tone your body as well as enhance your overall sense of well being. Love Yoga's innovative program includes two separate routines with Level 1 specifically for beginners and Level 2 designed for the more advanced.