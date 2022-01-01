Jazz Crusaders - New Morning The Paris Concert

Not Available

Recorded performance of the Jazz Crusaders at the New Morning in Paris on November 8, 2002. Their weapons, rather than swords and lances, have always been Soul and Funk. Since the worldwide success of Street Life, the group has become an inescapable icon for lovers of sophisticated groove and a legendary musical phoenix, rising from its ashes to new life again and again Several crusades later, led by the untiring Wayne Henderson, the Jazz Cursaders are still right up there at the top.