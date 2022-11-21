Jazz Icons: Buddy Rich Live in '78

Not Available

Buddy Rich highlights the relentless power and unparalleled artistry of the man who was known as "The World's Greatest Drummer." This 75-minute concert, taped in Holland in 1978, shocases one of the tightest big bands in history, featuring acclaimed saxophonist Steve Marcus and other members of Buddy's "Killer Force," the group he would later call "the best band I ever had." Standout performances include "Grand Concourse," "Big Swing Face," and "Channel One Suite," which climaxes in Buddy's signature drum solo. Songs : Ya Gotta Try Little Train Best Coast Grand Concourse ‘Round Midnight Birdland Channel One Suite Big Swing Face