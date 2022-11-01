Jazz Icons Ella Fitzgerald Live in 57 & 63

Not Available

Jazz Icons is doing for jazz what the Criterion Collection has done for classic and important films. This collection includes for the first time on commercial video Bill Evans renditions of the rarely performed or recorded Sareen Jurer, Blue Serge and Twelve Tone Tune Two. Bill Evans performs with four different rhythm sections - all of which are excellent - including the stunning duo of bassist Neils-Henning Orsted Pedersen and drummer Alan Dawson. Among the many surprises in this collection is a live performance of My Melancholy Baby by Bill Evans and saxophonist Lee Konitz.