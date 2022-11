Not Available

Lionel Hampton takes the stage in Belgium in this concert film from 1958 that showcases the multitalented jazz musician's dazzling skills on drums, piano, vibes, vocals -- and even dancing. Backed by a stellar orchestra that includes soloists Andy McGhee, Billy Mackel and Lou Blackburn, Hampton wows his Belgian audience with "Brussels Sprouts," "The High and the Mighty," "Hot Club Blues," "The Chase," "Hamp's Piano Blues" and more.