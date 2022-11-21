Jazz Icons - Quincy Jones Live in '60

Not Available

Jazz Icons: Quincy Jones spotlights a young “Q” conducting his “dream band”—an 18-piece orchestra of world-renowned players such as Clark Terry, Phil Woods, Sahib Shihab, Budd Johnson and Benny Bailey. This 80-minute program, featuring 17 songs, is one of the finest examples of big band jazz ever to be captured on film. Shot in Switzerland and Belgium in 1960, these two concerts are the only known visual documents of this legendary tour—an important lost chapter in an illustrious career which has spanned six decades.