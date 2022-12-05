Jazz in the Diamond District

Not Available

When Jasmine "Jazz" Morgan loses her mother to a long-time battle with lung cancer, she can only focus on one thing - becoming a famous singer. Ignoring the wishes of her father, Blair Morgan a strict doctor who prefers that she return to college, Jazz spends the summer entrenched in the hyper-sexualized, drug-influenced DC music scene, dragging along her younger, more naive, sister Leah). One night, after an impromptu audition, Jazz is invited to join a popular go-go band managed by a charismatic barber, Gabe and supported with drug money provided by the lead MC, Flight. With ease, she falls in line with the band and in love with the stage and together they all reach new heights of popularity. But just as quickly as her success rises, so does the pressure and Jazz recklessly tries to maintain control.