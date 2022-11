Not Available

This compilation of live boogie-woogie performances features an all-star lineup of renowned musicians and singers, including Pete Johnson, Meade Lux Lewis, Albert Ammons, Lena Horne, Harry Gibson and Maurice Rocco. Songs include "Roll 'Em," "Beat Me Daddy, Eight to the Bar," "Boardwalk Boogie," "Backstage Blues," "Adventures in Boogie Woogie," "Boogie Woogie Upstairs," "Martha's Boogie," "Low Down Dog" and more.