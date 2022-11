Not Available

This collection of live shows from around the world featuring contemporary jazz artists is a treat for any fan of the genre. Whether it's played at an open-air festival or in an intimate nightclub, the music captured here is top-notch. Share the experience of audiences worldwide with performances such as "I'm All Strung Up on You" by Les McCann, "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Stephane Grappelli and "A Good Travel Agent" by Ben Sidran.