Not Available

Experience the classic big band sound of the 1940s with this jazz collection, which features tunes like Stan Kenton's "Eager Beaver," Sonny Dunham's "Sleepy Lagoon," Alvino Rey's "Saint Louis Blues," Buddy Rogers's "12th Street Rag" and many more. Other notable stars featured in this compilation include Bob Chester, Glen Gray and His Orchestra, Larry Clinton, Tony Pastor, Les Brown and Doris Day.