Not Available

Featuring guests representing a veritable who's who of world-class guitarists, this collection of great performances comes from the vaults of the landmark 1980s series "The Guitar Show." Highlights include Steve Khan jammin' on a Thelonious Monk medley; Emily Remler delivering "Blues for Herb" and "Majestic Dance"; Bill Frisell playing "Rambler" and "The Days of Wine and Roses"; and Pat Martino with "The Great Stream" and "Before You Ask."