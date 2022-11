Not Available

Jazz artists from the East Coast get their due with this remarkable collection of performances. This volume includes such legends as the Bill Evans Trio impressing with "Up with the Lark" and "Waltz for Debby"; the Ahmad Jamal Trio doing "Darn That Dream" and "Ahmad Blues"; Oscar Peterson playing the "Newport Blues"; Duke Ellington performing "Sophisticated Lady," "Moon Indigo" and "Take the A Train"; and more.