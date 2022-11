Not Available

This collection of footage of jazz giants associated with the Left Coast features 10 performances captured from club appearances, TV engagements and festivals. A must-see for jazz fans, these incredible clips include artists Art Pepper ("D Section"), Zoot Sims ("On the Trail"), the Phineas Newborn Trio ("Lush Life," "Theme for Basie" and "Oleo"), Chet Baker ("If I Should Lose You"), Shelley Manne ("Isolate Pawn" and "Fantan") and many more.