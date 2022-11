Not Available

A flying hippo on a quest to find the nearest pond. A fish behind the wheel, fleeing from a shark. A little koala who wants to hop like the kangaroos, and a raucous mob of elephants throwing a party – which drives the monkeys up the wall. There's never a dull moment in these four colourfully animated episodes from the animal kingdom, enlivened by the groovy jazz sounds of award-winning Swedish quintet Oddjob.